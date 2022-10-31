Stonebwoy Shares Cute Video Of His Daughter Cj Singing Gidigba; fans find it adorable
- Stonebwoy shared an adorable video of his firstborn daughter Cj singing his latest song Gidigba word for word
- The affable little girl showed how talented she was as she held onto a mobile device and recorded herself as she sang
- The cute video pleased netizens greatly as they admired the bold and talented little lady
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Stonebwoy was made a proud dad by his little daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla popularly called Cj.
The little girl took Stonebwoy's phone and recorded herself singing his latest tune, 'Gidigba.' Cj danced to the tune and sang it word for word, which pleased Stonebwoy greatly.
The dancehall singer shared the adorable moment on his Instagram page, which excited many of his followers. Folks marvelled at how much Cj had grown and how she could sing the song so well.
Gyakie: Ghanaian musician makes an effortlessly chic and classy statement with lovely outfits and Daddy Lumba's signature hairstyle
In the latter part of the footage, Cj even did a beautiful transition where she switched outfits. Initially, she was in mint green attire with a white scarf around her head. She then switched to a cute orange sweater and pants.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Celebrities like Sister Derby and Fameye could not resist the adorable video and reacted to it.
Folks Gush Over Stionebwoy's Daughter Cj
sisterdeborah was amassed:
Ei a self selfie video
real_vimlady said:
Awwwww how adorable ❤️
eunicebeckmann also wrote:
This was too cute
jordan.o.richmond made a funny comment:
This Duku dierr more than cecilia Marfo
akosua_tipsy_berry was stunned:
Eeeiii... I mean eeiii.. like last one eeiii C mama
aakosua_goddess praised her:
She understood the assignment
S3fa: Ghanaian musician and slay queen causes a stir with tassel dress similar to Beyoncé's 2012 iconic look
don_carlos_sam was mesmerised by Cj
Grand Maa. She be super star already.
crucial_queen_ also wrote:
your kids are absolutely amazing
Jidula: Stonebwoy’s Daughter raps and gets fans Laughing (video)
In other news, Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, got fans' attention with a video of her singing and rapping happily.
Jidula sat on her mother's lap and actively enjoyed herself with the music while her mother looked on. It is not clear what Jidula was singing about, but from all indications, she was entertaining herself.
Many people have reacted to Jidula's performance in the video, with some saying she has her father's genes.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh