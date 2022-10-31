Stonebwoy shared an adorable video of his firstborn daughter Cj singing his latest song Gidigba word for word

The affable little girl showed how talented she was as she held onto a mobile device and recorded herself as she sang

The cute video pleased netizens greatly as they admired the bold and talented little lady

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Stonebwoy was made a proud dad by his little daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla popularly called Cj.

Stonebwoy's cute Daughter Cj singing Source: stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The little girl took Stonebwoy's phone and recorded herself singing his latest tune, 'Gidigba.' Cj danced to the tune and sang it word for word, which pleased Stonebwoy greatly.

The dancehall singer shared the adorable moment on his Instagram page, which excited many of his followers. Folks marvelled at how much Cj had grown and how she could sing the song so well.

In the latter part of the footage, Cj even did a beautiful transition where she switched outfits. Initially, she was in mint green attire with a white scarf around her head. She then switched to a cute orange sweater and pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrities like Sister Derby and Fameye could not resist the adorable video and reacted to it.

Folks Gush Over Stionebwoy's Daughter Cj

sisterdeborah was amassed:

Ei a self selfie video

real_vimlady said:

Awwwww how adorable ❤️

eunicebeckmann also wrote:

This was too cute

jordan.o.richmond made a funny comment:

This Duku dierr more than cecilia Marfo

akosua_tipsy_berry was stunned:

Eeeiii... I mean eeiii.. like last one eeiii C mama

aakosua_goddess praised her:

She understood the assignment

don_carlos_sam was mesmerised by Cj

Grand Maa. She be super star already.

crucial_queen_ also wrote:

your kids are absolutely amazing

Jidula: Stonebwoy’s Daughter raps and gets fans Laughing (video)

In other news, Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, got fans' attention with a video of her singing and rapping happily.

Jidula sat on her mother's lap and actively enjoyed herself with the music while her mother looked on. It is not clear what Jidula was singing about, but from all indications, she was entertaining herself.

Many people have reacted to Jidula's performance in the video, with some saying she has her father's genes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh