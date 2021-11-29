Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, has got the attention of fans with a video singing and rapping

Jidula sat on her mother's lap and is seen actively enjoying herself with the music

It is not heard clearly what Jidula was singing about but from all indications, she was entertaining herself

Many people have reacted to Jidula's performance in the video

Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, has got Ghanaians laughing with a video of her seriously singing and rapping.

Unfortunately, Jidula’s words did not come out clearly and that makes it a bit difficult to ascertain what song she was exactly singing.

She sat on her mother, and with a scarf fixed like an adult, Jidula was singing effortlessly.

A collage of Jidula. Photo credit: @jidulaxii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Many people reacted to the video with laughter emojis.

One lady, Shirley Sulley, however, wrote to congratulate Jidula:

miss_shirleysulley: “Well done ma.”

Smart big sister Jidula

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has shown that he is not just talented in churning out back-to-back hit songs but is also a good overseer of his home.

His two children, Jidula and Janam, are a delight to watch either individually or together.

Jidula, for instance, has proven in many ways that she is a smart daughter and big sister to her younger brother, EL-Janam Satekla.

In some of their activities on social media, Jidula is seen playing guitar for her brother to entertain him.

In another video, she is seen asking her brother to move out of their house because she was tired of him.

YEN.com.gh published 5 videos of Jidula and her brother that give credence to the above.

Source: Yen News