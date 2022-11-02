Popular Ghanaian artist manager Bulldog has come through with a word of advice for Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale

The controversial popular figure asked Shatta Wale to put his pride aside and beg Black Sherif for a collaboration

His comments have angered many fans and followers of Shatta Wale amidst praises from anti-fans of the dancehall star

The Shatta Wale-Bulldog online saga is never-ending. On the morning of November 2, Bulldog took to his Facebook account to leak the international features on Shatta Wale's upcoming Gift of God Album.

After partially leaking the album tracklist, Bulldog proceeded to advise Shatta Wale. Despite having a line-up of top global stars allegedly featured on the album, Bulldog believes Ghanaians would prefer a collaboration with Black Sherif.

He advised Shatta Wale to reach out to Baba Sadiq Abdulai, former CEO of 3Music Networks, and humbly ask Black Sherif for a collaboration. He said;

Plead with him to lead you to Blacko and beg for a collabo — that’s the only collaboration the world will love to hear on the GOG album.

Bulldog ended his advice by letting Shatta Wale know his advice was out of the love he has for him.

Love always bro❤️For life is for life.

Netizens React To Bulldog's Advice

Amoah Richard

Is Baba Sadiq God before you are asking wale to and beg him your….. Dey low

SarhDick Adam

Shatta should beg blacko? Arhh..We didn't beg Beyonce mpo

Glory Nyame Woho

Bulldog Forget Shatta Wale because pride is killing him !!!

Francis Baidoo

Shatta Wale ft Blacko won’t change the fact that Shatta Wale is a Boss!

