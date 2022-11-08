Cheddar caused a stir on social media after he took to Twitter to beg Kanye West to save Ghana from its current economic crises

The Ghanaian millionaire gave Kanye reasons why he believes he should invest in Ghana instead of abroad

His comments got a lot of tweeps confused as they felt his request was an unrealistic one

Ghanaian millionaire and businessman Cheddar, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, caused a stir on social media after he made an interesting plea to American musician Kanye West.

Cheddar told Kanye West that it would be better to invest his money in Africa, specifically Ghana, since many companies are avoiding doing business with him because of some anti-Semitic comment he made.

According to Cheddar, the IMF and the World Bank were holding Ghana to ransom. The Ghanaian millionaire said the rising inflation and high cost of living had put African countries in a crisis. In the tweet, he wrote:

Kanye west, IMF and the world bank are holding countries at ransom for economic crisis in Africa Ghana my country is one of them. My advice for you is if they don’t want your billions in their banks then use some of the funds to save countries in Africa with currency depreciation

The tweet left netizens confused as they wondered why Cheddar would make such a request. Many felt there was no logical reason for Kanye to invest in Ghana.

Cheddar Causes Huge Stir

Citizen_KhaLiFa was not a fan of the idea:

Kanye West should use his money to come bail out corrupt African leaders that have oil, gold, diamond, timber, manganese, copper, bauxite and fertile lands but refuse to think ? Make it make sense.

C137_Mix made a sarcastic comment:

Thats soo brilliant man. What an idea. You ankasa you be some Einstein pro max ‍♂️‍♂️

SirAustinluv also said:

Ask your President, what they use the monies for. You guys had built estate and charged $ causing depreciation of the cedi.

Nana Cheddar: 3 Times Ghanaian 'Billionaire' Touched the Lives of Deprived People

In other news, Real estate developer and businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, is famed for his unique taste in fashion.

The business magnate has shown off his modern fashion qualities on social media on several occasions, delighting fans with his impressive sartorial choices.

He is also known for making generous donations to help lessen the plights of deprived people. Some of his kind gestures include paying fees and feeding people on the street.

