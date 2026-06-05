Severe flooding in Accra on June 3, 2026, leaves homes and vehicles submerged, impacting daily life for many residents

Journalist Afia Tagor has shared her distressing experience as floodwaters disrupted her family's routine and damaged property

Public reactions have highlighted concerns over inadequate drainage and ongoing risks of flooding in urban areas

Popular Ghanaian journalist Afia Tagor is in distress following the heavy downpour on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Popular journalist Afia Tagor is in distress as the June 3 heavy downpour floods her home and destroys household items. Photo source: @afia_tagor, @onuatv

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, most areas in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, experienced severe flooding due to torrential rain.

Many Ghanaians were left stranded in town, with several properties damaged.

A storey building collapsed in Adenta due to the heavy downpour, leaving several people trapped and an individual passing away.

The incidents happened on the 11th anniversary of the June 3, 2015 disaster, which saw an estimated 150 people die from a gas explosion and flooding.

Among the victims of the recent floods was Onua TV personality Afia Tagor, whose home was affected.

Footage on Onua TV's "Onua Maakye" show showed the TV presenter's residence and entire community completely flooded and inaccessible.

Several parked vehicles at the residence appeared to have been covered by water.

The flooded roads also made it impossible for residents in the community to step outside or travel.

Afia Tagor speaks after flooding at home

Speaking in a phone conversation on the Onua TV morning show, Afia Tagor noted that she and her family were in a better condition despite the floods.

She noted that her entire community had been affected by the floods, affecting their movements and disrupting daily activities.

She said:

"I can say that I am doing well. The current situation is not good, and I would not wish it on anyone. By God's grace, everybody is doing well. My children could not go to school today, and I am not sure they are the only ones who won't go today."

"In this area, nobody can go to work today. None of the children can go to school today because the area has been entirely flooded. Everybody's car has been swallowed by water. Everyone's car is in water. It is not easy at all."

Afia recounted her and her neighbours' unfortunate experience during the heavy downpour on June 3, 2026.

A young Ghanaian man cries because his room is flooded and his items are spoilt due to the rainfall in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images & @eddie_wrt/X

Source: Getty Images

The media personality noted that her colleague in the media space had also been affected by the flood in another community.

She also stated that the floods had destroyed several household items and left an unpleasant stench in her home.

The Facebook video of Afia Tagor speaking about the flooding incident at her home is below:

Reactions to flooding at Afia Tagor's home

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Joseph Yoboshneider Konney Jnr commented:

"No proper drainage in the area, and you are saying "Hwɛ wall"."

Alex Meek said:

"Ebo Noah said it, but we didn't take him seriously."

Gideon Kwabena Asamoah wrote:

"You have built ur homes across waterways and are expecting what? Sammi Gyamfi's rescue mission?"

Ghanaian man's room flooded after heavy downpour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man's room was flooded after a heavy downpour on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

In a video, the man broke down in tears as he filmed his residence and detailed the damages he had suffered from the unfortunate incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh