DJ Azonto claimed the award for DJs Favorite Song of The Year 2022 Award at the 2022 Ghana DJs Award

The Ghanaian disc jockey caught the attention of the crowd with the "Kaba and skirt" he wore while receiving his award

DJ Azonto's outfit has sparked mixed reactions from many social media users; with many admiring his style

The Ghana DJ Awards were held on November 5, 2022, at the Silver Star Tower. The night saw Ghanaian disc jockeys awarded for entertaining Ghanaians and their constant promotion of Ghanaian music.

At the prestigious event, popular Ghanaian DJ, DJ Azonto, received the "DJs Favorite Song of The Year 2022 Award" for his hit Amapiano song Fa Ne Fom.

DJ Azonto wearing his Kaba and Skirt Photo Source: Ghana Nsem Everyday (Facebook), @ronnieiseverywhere_.

DJ Azonto caused a stir when he appeared on stage with his crew, rocking a feminine outfit. The Fa Ne Fom hitmaker was dressed in the Ghanaian women's African print blouse popularly known as "kaba" and a flair skirt made of the same fabric.

The energetic DJ sealed off his look with a pair of red Nike sneakers and bright pink dyed hair and beard. Videos of his outfit circulated online stirring reactions from social media users.

Netizens React To DJ Azonto's Kaba And Skirt At The Ghana DJ Awards

abdullai670

He deserves it as for the dressing de33 it’s his time so he need to take advantage of the moment and enjoy it

seanyummy

Who kraaa Dey hold the trumpet for Heaven der

da_bloggerlife10

What’s wrong with what he is wearing

akwasibugati

Great moment for him

berlyndagh

By now his gf is look for the dress she wanted to wear to church

terrencebassgh

Styled by osebo mosdef.

yazzisangari

He’s an entire vibe !!!

