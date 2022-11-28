The Ghana Black Stars have recorded their first win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against South Korea.

At the end of the game, the Black Stars defeated the South Koreans 3-2 in what turned out to be a pulsating encounter.

Ghana took a two-goal lead after weathering early pressure from South Korea, which yielded six corner kicks for them within the first 10 minutes.

Mohammed Kudus and Salisu Mohammed scored Ghana's goals against South Korea Photo source: @africafactszone

Ghana leads 2-0 against South Korea

The Black Stars scored in the 24th minute through Salisu Mohammed. The Southhampton defender slotted home from close range after Jordan Ayew lobbed a free kick in South Korea's penalty area.

Mohammed Kudus increased the tally 10 minutes later after heading in another cross from Jordan Ayew.

South Korea gives Ghana a scare in 2nd half

After ending the first half on a high note, the Ghanaians took their foot off the pedal and lost their momentum early in the first half.

The South Koreans piled pressure on the Black Stars and eventually got a goal in the 58th minute through a Cho Gue-Sung header. Three minutes after, the striker headed in the equaliser.

Mohammed Kudus restored Ghana's lead in the 68th minute as he slotted home a cross from the left wing.

From that moment, there was intense pressure from South Korea, but Ghana held out their own to record Africa's second win at Qatar 2022.

Below is a video showing all the goals from the game.

