Influencer Blessing CEO has been remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre on multiple fraud charges

In a post after proceedings, she maintained innocence, while urging supporters to pray for her

Blessing CEO embraced her situation, calling it a stepping stone despite previous legal troubles

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Controversial social media personality and relationship expert Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has reacted to her remand at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Okoro Blessing Nkiruka seen in a viral image reportedly linked to her appearance before the Lagos High Court over alleged fraud charges. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

In a post on Instagram, she insisted she remained optimistic despite facing multiple fraud charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking shortly after her court appearance, Blessing CEO said she was prepared to remain in custody while working to meet the conditions of her bail, describing the situation as another challenge she believes would eventually work in her favour.

"I have now been remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre. Make I go rest pending when I perfect my bail. It will end in praise. Watch God turn this into a big stepping stone."

Her comments came after a Federal High Court in Lagos granted her bail for ₦10 million on June 9.

However, she was subsequently remanded after the EFCC reportedly declined custody, citing overcrowding in its detention facilities.

The influencer is facing multiple fraud-related charges. She described two of the cases as tenancy disputes, a N36 million case and a new N69 million case. The third referenced another matter connected to a controversial cancer fundraising campaign.

“3 charges with EFCC. 1st 36 million naira wey I don pay finish ooo. Tenancy dispute. 2nd 69 million naira, Tenancy dispute. I did not sell anybody's house I rented to you. 3rd cancer drama, 13 million donated and the gal wey say I doctor her result," she disclosed.

The amount under dispute thus totals ₦118 million (which translates into about GHC1,010,000)

Watch the Facebook video of Blessing CEO's first arrest below:

Maintaining her innocence, Blessing CEO told her followers that she had pleaded not guilty to all charges after spending 26 days in EFCC custody.

Blessing CEO also noted that this is her second stay at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, recalling that she was previously remanded in 2022 over allegations of defamation and cyberbullying.

Despite the legal battle, the influencer struck a light-hearted tone, thanking the EFCC for what she described as "free publicity" and joking that she might eventually become an ambassador for the anti-graft agency.

She further appealed to supporters to keep her in their prayers as she works to fulfil her bail conditions.

"Pleaded not guilty to all of the charges after spending 26 days in Efcc custody. I have now been remanded In kiriri correctional center make I go rest, pending on when I perfect my bail. 2nd time going to prison, 1st time was 2022, for alleged defamation and cyberbullying. So, the second time In kiriri correctional center na him be say I go gats to contest for president. It will end in praise. Watch God turn this into a big stepping stone," she stated.

See Blessing CEO's Instagram video below:

The cases against Blessing's CEO are ongoing, and no court has found her guilty of the allegations.

Blessing CEO's announcement that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and the funds raised after are part of her case with the EFCC. Photo source: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO's cancer announcement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blessing CEO had sparked concern after claiming she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in an emotional video

She announced plans to auction her wigs and other possessions and shared footage of shaving her hair, breaking down in tears over the fear of the illness.

After the announcement, she raised funds believed to be in the region of N13 million, but was later challenged by a woman who claimed Blessing had used her report to defraud donors, leading to the arrest for the third case.

Source: YEN.com.gh