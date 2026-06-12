Sarkodie and Shatta Wale released "Everlasting" on June 11, 2026, weeks after Stonebwoy's viral "convenient friendship" tweet allegedly shaded the duo

Fans believed the title was a deliberate dig at Stonebwoy, whose own song "Everlasting" featured on his 2020 Anloga Junction album

Both Sarkodie and Shatta Wale addressed the controversy in separate interviews, but the debate raged on

Some fans believe Sarkodie and Shatta Wale shaded Stonebwoy through the title of their new song "Everlasting," released on June 11, 2026, weeks after Stonebwoy allegedly questioned their friendship on social media.

Stonebwoy's "convenient friendship" tweet takes on new meaning following Sarkodie and Shatta Wale's "Everlasting" release. Image Credit: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The pair, who have collaborated on hit songs including Megye Wo Girl and Dancehall King, released the project at midnight following an announcement teaser the day before. The teaser was shared under the hashtag #ShattaSark and gave fans a glimpse of what was to come.

While the song has been praised for Sarkodie's sharp bars and Shatta Wale's energetic delivery, others believe the title carries a deliberate message directed at Stonebwoy.

The debate follows the pair's reunion at Kweku Smoke's sold-out London Nights concert at Electric Brixton, which generated significant buzz across Ghana's music industry.

Shortly after the concert, Stonebwoy shared a series of posts on X referencing "convenient friendship" and "fake love."

In the posts, Stonebwoy indicated that two unnamed individuals had been faking their relationship based on interests and timing. He described it as a "convenient friendship" and added that even the devil hated such pretence.

Many social media users interpreted the posts as a direct reaction to the highly publicised link-up.

Sarkodie addressed the controversy in an interview, saying he could not conclude the tweet was aimed at him without hearing it directly from Stonebwoy.

However, despite Sarkodie playing down the tension, the release of the new song has only kept the debate alive.

The video of Sarkodie responding to Stonebwoy's tweet can be seen below:

Did Sarkodie and Shatta shade Stonebwoy?

Following the release of "Everlasting," some fans on X quickly identified the new song as sharing the same title as Stonebwoy's 2020 track of the same name.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale's new song "Everlasting" has sparked debate over an alleged dig at Stonebwoy. Image Credit: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

That song was part of his critically acclaimed Anloga Junction album, released the same year, which featured other tracks, including "Nominate," a collaboration with American singer Keri Hilson.

While both songs carry different sonic elements and lyrics, the timing of the new release has deepened suspicions that the title was a calculated move.

The song arrived just weeks after the "convenient friendship" controversy, making it difficult for many observers to dismiss the connection as coincidental.

Reactions to Sarkodie and Shatta's Everlasting 'diss'

Yen.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to Shatta Wale and Sarkodie allegedly shading Stonebwoy on their latest song.

The reactions are below:

@akokc_davido said:

stonebwoy has a song titled everlasting sarkodie and shatta wale are about to drop a song titled everlasting the beef between shatta and stonebwoy is everlasting and the love between sark and shatta is also everlasting

@BonneyKDennis1 said:

The funny part is none of them is lyrically better than Stonebwoy so they had to shade him with his own song title. Ayoo, do not awake a sleeping lion!

@Thornnie8 said:

Yeah bro, these 2 guys have been faking to each other based on interests and timing. Convenient friendship. Even the devil hates that.

@DennisYawson said:

You can hate Stonebwoy buh not his lyrics, everlasting

You can watch the video of "Everlasting" below:

Sarkodie sends cryptic message with tweet

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie appeared to respond to Stonebwoy's tweet on June 2, 2026, by sharing a cryptic Jay-Z quote on X. The quote read "The roots remember even when the trees pretend," and many fans linked the post to the ongoing friendship controversy.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have a long history of successful collaborations. Their previous joint songs include popular tracks Megye Wo Girl and Dancehall King, both widely received across Ghana and beyond.

"Everlasting" is their latest effort and has quickly become one of the most talked-about music moments of 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh