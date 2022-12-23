The year 2022 was a great one for many young people in Ghana who were able to chalk several successes, of which some were not even planned for

YEN.com.gh has made a rather captivating compilation of some of the most trendy publications about young students in Ghana that went viral during the year.

1. Young King Clef representing Pope Jones at NSMQ

Sampah Owusu Samuel, the young boy popularly known as Young King Clef who won Season 9 of the Talented Kidz reality show on TV3 Ghana made the headlines again.

This time, it was because he helped his school to reach the quarter-finals stage of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz.

His story made waves on social media as many knew he was talented as a rapper but not necessarily in school.

Photos of Sampah Owusu Samuel who won Talented Kidz and later went to NSMQ Photo credit: @tv3_ghana, @nsmq_ghana

2. A Sefwi Bekwai boy who got 7As in WASSCE

Performing brilliantly in WASSCE has become quite common over the years, but not too much among people with limited finances.

When Kwesi Fosu, a determined Ghanaian young man, got 7As in WASSCE, it broke the internet as he opened up about his struggle to have a university education due to financial struggles.

3. Hillary Nana Yaa Owusu landed PhD at University of Maryland

It's the dream of a lot of young people in Ghana to have the opportunity to study abroad but landing a PhD opportunity is another story altogether.

Hillary Nana Yaa Owusu, a driven Ghanaian was awarded a fully-funded scholarship to pursue a PhD at the University of Maryland

As YEN.com.gh reported, Nana Yaa expressed her excitement and showed her gratitude to God for coming through for her once again

4. KNUST student who got highest ever CWA in the Physics Department

Deborah Osei Tutu, a student from KNUST completed her studies with the highest-ever cummulative weighted average in the history of her department.

Her story was received with great admiration after she was granted an interview and subsequently got reported on by YEN.com.gh.

5. Erkuah Official the TikTok star and first-class University of Ghana student

Janet Offei, a young and talented Ghanaian lady became a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram especially.

Many Ghanaians were shocked when they found out that she was a first-class student at the University of Ghana and combined her studies with skit-making.

6. The best-graduating Biomedical student at University of Ghana

Jeffrey Mawusi Drai, a brilliant Ghanaian man also trended quite wildly online when he emerged as the best graduating student in his program of studies at the University of Ghana, Legon.

His final grade point was 3.81/4.00 and that won him the GNPC Foundation Scholar and Dean’s Honour Award.

