Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus is one of the fashionable players in the senior national team

The Black Stars Player is scoring fashion goals with stylish looks off the pitch as he drips in expensive clothes

Mohammed Kudus has justified why he deserves another call-up in the senior team with his two goals against South Korea

Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus is trending on social media after an impressive performance in Ghana's match against South Korea in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The young maestro has distinguished himself from his teammates with outstanding football skills and a high fashion sense.

Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus is setting fashion trends for his fans. source: @fashiongurughana

The twenty-two-year-old professional footballer is a brand ambassador for Puma, one of the top fashion brands which supply him with quality sporting apparel and boots.

Mohammed Kudus lives a lavish celebrity lifestyle when he is off the pitch. And he sacrifices wholeheartedly for his country and club to achieve great results consistently.

The AFC Ajax midfielder spends on designer brands and expensive cars like Thomas Partey and David Beckham.

In a photo circulating online, the young footballer was spotted in a designer jacket paired with black jeans while driving an AMG Mercedes Benz Car.

