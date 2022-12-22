Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot with his beautiful lady on 21st December 2022 at a private traditional wedding ceremony

Piesie Esther was at the ceremony to perform her hit song 'Wayε Me Yie' for the lovely couple

In the video, many netizens noticed Sammy Gyamfi's demeanour and were stunned to see him so calm

The National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, tied the knot on Tuesday, 21st December 2022, at a private traditional wedding ceremony.

The young and vocal politician officially left the eligible bachelors' list. Sammy Gyamfi had people marvelling at his good taste as he married a pretty lady named Irene Amankwaa Karikari.

One of the notable guests at the wedding was veteran gospel musician Piesie Esther, who graced the occasion with her magical voice. She performed her hit song Wayε Me Yie for the couple and congratulated them.

Sammy Gyamfi's Demeanour Warms Hearts

Sammy Gyamfi is known for his confident and outspoken nature in political circles, but at his wedding ground, he left his war uniform at home and put on a sombre and shy demeanour which warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who said it was rare to see Gyamfi in such a mood.

The communication officer looked quiet, reserved and gentle as he stood beside his pretty wife and enjoyed Piesie Esther's ministration.

Peeps Congratulate Sammy Gyamfi

maameafua18 said:

Am confused. Is dis de same Sammy Gyamfi we know??? Bcos eiiiiii he luks so calm

mz_rachel_ commented:

My crush has been taken❤️… such a beautiful lady❤️ God bless their union

phyllis.nyarkoh wrote:

Is this the Sammy Gyamfi that I know?, wow. Marriage has humbled him . Big congratulations Champ

anniecielto also said:

Congratulations to you both. May God bless your union❤️

