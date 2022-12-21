NDC's Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi has gone off the eligible bachelors' list after grabbing himself a fine wife

Sammy Gyamfi got married in a lovely traditional wedding held privately in Accra on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Details and old photos of Sammy Gyamfi's wife have emerged online leaving many netizens applauding her beauty

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has got married.

Sammy Gyamfi got married in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Photos from the beautiful ceremony which was held privately and strictly by invitation in Accra flooded social media as netizens congratulated the couple.

Sammy Gyamfi has married Irene Amankwaa in lovely ceremony Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @hypemaster

Following the wedding photos, the new bride has been trending on social media with her elegant look as she employed top wedding vendors for her glam team.

Many people who have been impressed with the bride's good looks have been left to wonder who the lady is.

Who is Sammy Gyamfi's wife?

YEN.com.gh dug around and discovered that Sammy Gyamfi's wife is called Irene. Many of the wedding vendors in their captions on Instagram referred to her as such. On Facebook, the charter is that the gorgeous bride is Irene Amankwaa Karikari.

Ghanaweb reported that Sammy Gyamfi's wife is a staunch member of the NDC just like himself even though some reports had earlier suggested she was an NPP member.

Old photos of Sammy Gyamfi's wife surface

Apart from the many wedding photos and details of Irene flying on the internet, some old photos of her have also emerged giving a look into her life.

Check out the photos below:

Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo, Sam Jonah, Other Bigwigs Grace Sammy Gyamfi's Traditional Marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported the traditional marriage ceremony was witnessed by leading political figures from the NDC and bigwigs in Ghana.

Some of those who graced the event include former President Mahama, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and former Chair Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and businessman Sam Jonah.

