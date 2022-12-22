King Promise was ambushed by a large crowd of street children in Accra who begged for money in a video

In the video, the young superstar gave the aggressive children a cedi note to share and quickly drove off

The video sparked reactions on social media as many folks teased King Promise for not doing more

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, was driving on the streets of Accra when some street kids spotted him.

Source: UGC

The hungry kids, upon recognizing the superstar, rushed towards his car in their numbers and begged Promise for money.

The kids were aggressive and stuck their hands in the window and attempted to grab King Promise.

In order to appease the kids, King Promise reached out for a compartment beside the driver's seat and pulled out money for the kids.

Immediately he brought out the cash, the children's faces lit up, and they snapped up the money from King Promise's hands. After giving them the money, he requested that they share it amongst themselves.

From the video, many netizens noticed that it was a single cedi note and teased that King Promise could have done more.

Netizens Tease King Promise

noughsqrilla commented:

The guy be stingy pass.. 50gh for twenty street boys

arkosuaakyaa wrote:

I think maybe is low key King promise anaaa ?

jaideelammy also said:

Monky3 no koraa na eku me nona promise eii la moa the cedis laidat la no want us to see anaa

dianadompreh1 also wrote:

King koraa na )ma 10 yi,na buorho artists fo) nso b3 ma sen

mejer_pop commented:

Him boss be Opanaobidip)nbedi

noughsqrilla also criticised Promise:

@myz_santy madam some little is bad than not doing at all, nobody dey force am

King Promise Talks About His Expensive Lifestyle On The Delay Show; Folks Stunned By His Flamboyance

In other news, Ghanaian musician King Promise has talked about his flamboyant lifestyle on an episode of The Delay show and left folks stunned.

The singer flaunted his expensive watch and sneakers and mentioned price tags that surprised many people.

Ghanaians reacted to the video with think pieces, with many believing it was unnecessary for him to live such an opulent lifestyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh