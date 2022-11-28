Ghanaian rapper D-Black has flaunted his beautiful daughter in a hilarious video uploaded to his Instagram

The rapper was enjoying a fun time with his daughter in a restaurant when they recorded the hilarious video

The video sparked massive reactions from celebrities like Reggie Rockstone and followers of the rapper

Ghanaian rapper Desmond Kwesi Blackmore known in showbiz as D-Black has shown netizens how much he loves hanging out with his daughter, Alexis. Months after their internet-breaking hangout at the Global Citizen Festival, D-Black got netizens admiring his 12-year-old with a hilarious video.

D-Black and his daughter Photo Source: @dblackgh

Source: Instagram

The Vera hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video of himself and his daughter spending some family time in a restaurant.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Alexis had asked her rapper father to repeat a phrase he said off camera. Giving in to his daughter's request, D-Black changed his voice and seemed to be imitating someone as he said;

You're so fake

D-Black stretched the "fake," leading his daughter to crack up as she was amused by her father's way of speaking.

Sharing the memorable moment, D-Black captioned his post;

My daughter my new bestie

Celebrities like Reggie Rockstone, and Doreen Avio found the father-daughter interaction cute.

Instagram Users React To DBlack's Interaction With His Daughter

saljays_book_shop

She is very pretty. Well done

doreen_avio

She is so cute

i.am_kelvin_00

Father and daughter love. This bond is too strong

boasiakofrancis

Dad’s duties my gee, I just luv you. Been to your club whenever I am in GH.

royalkessewaagmb22

Her laughter is contagious cute❤️

gaiseyeliz900

Wooow you look alike she's beautiful

bluprentautomobile

deputy minister for enjoyment ❤️✨⚡️

In other father-daughter-related news, Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has shared photos of his beautiful teenage daughter as she celebrated her new year.

On the occasion of Vanessa Botwe's birthday, Kwaw Kese showed his daughter off by sharing a photo of her rocking a simple white dress with a Christian Dior bag to complement her look. The proud father described his daughter as a gem and wished her a Happy Birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh