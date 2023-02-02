Efya was on Rhythmz One On One with Blessing Bliss on Wednesday, 1st February 2023, and she reacted to Blakk Rasta's comments about Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's Stir It Up

The singer said Blakk Rasta's opinion on the collaboration did not matter and found his statement unnecessary

Blakk Rasta, in a passionate rant earlier, said Sarkodie had desecrated the holy music of Bob Marley, a statement many found unsavoury

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Veteran singer and songwriter, Efya, has recently spoken out against Blakk Rasta's negative opinion about Sarkodie's collaboration with Bob Marley.

Efya goes in hard on Blakk Rasta Photo Source: efya_nokturnal, Blakk Rasta

Source: Instagram

The rapper was featured on the reggae icon's Stir It Up remake. Efya believes that Blakk Rasta's criticism was unnecessary and unwarranted.

She made the comments on Wednesday, 1st February 2023, on Rhythmz One On One with Blessing Bliss, expressing her disappointment with Blakk Rasta's remarks.

She stated that there was a need for artistes to embrace and support each other rather than tearing each other down. Efya also pointed out that it was unnecessary for individuals to have an opinion on every subject matter and stated that sometimes it was better for them to be quiet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She questioned Blakk Rasta as an authority in music and asked what he had achieved to warrant having an opinion on the collaboration.

Blakk Rasta's Comments On Sarkodie's Collaboration With Bob Marley

During a radio session at 3FM, Blakk Rasta waded in on Sarkodie's collaboration with Bob Marley and expressed his sentiments on the Stir It Up remake.

The reggae legend and radio presenter called the song a desecration of Bob Marley's legacy and said Sarkodie had disrespected Bob Marley by accepting to feature on the legendary tune. Efya is the latest public figure to find Blakk Rasta's comment out of taste.

Efya Sparks Reactions

andreagiaccaglia wrote:

I’m so confused how something that’s meant to be positive has been turned into something else… why can’t we just congratulate people and keep it moving?

rogerasamoah commented:

Perfect response...the hatred is too much...where did he take music go

siya__afriyie_ba reacted:

Some Ghanaians talk too much and know nothing about anything. All they can do is destructive criticisms.

Blakk Rasta Describes Shatta Wale as a Noisemaker

In another story, Blakk Rasta has opined that Shatta Wale does not produce music but rather churns out noise on a daily basis.

He said the songs that the 'Ayo' hitmaker produces make no sense to him but rather hurt his ears.

He advised Ghanaian musicians to shun playing recorded songs at shows and emulate Stonebwoy who has been consistent in hosting live shows.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh