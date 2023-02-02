Sarkodie has responded to Samini's comment about him which led to a cascade of lambast and callouts from his colleagues

Other musicians contributed to the conversation and shared their experiences with Sarkodie and his management on how they have been treated

Sarkodie finally shared a video to twitter in his response to these accusations and has got fans talking

Sarkodie, one of Ghana's most acclaimed and successful rappers has posted a hilarious video in response to criticism that he doesn't help fellow artists.

In n earlier interview, Sarkodie was asked about how he felt about his colleague Samini calling him out and talking about his refusal to offer him a feature or even reply to his text messages and return his calls.

Social media has kept the beef between the artistes in the trends for days with other musicians sharing their experiences on how Sarkodie has avoided them for similar reasons.

Sarkodie replies critics with a video on Twitter. The rapper jokingly says he is observing all that is happening and waiting for the right time to strike Photo source: @Sarkodie

The video which is a response to these accusing comments from people quickly went viral having about a thousand likes in 20 minutes on Twitter. The video features a funny snippet from a video by popular Ghanaian pastor, Osofo Kyiri Abosom. The rib-cracking video has been widely shared on social media and has generated a lot of discussions online, with many people expressing their support for the rapper.

In the video, the man of God said

You can say whatever you want, for now, l will strike at the appropriate time and I am monitoring all of you. When I am done, I will take it to God in prayers

Twitter fans reacted to the video:

Mempeasem President commented:

Make I do the list for you, you’re welcome ☺️ Samini, Yaa Pono, Aisha, Modi Blakk Rasta, Mr Logic

Don Sarkcess $OPUL commented:

Chale we beg Herh this guy

BIG K commented:

Sark dey tear me

CJBIGGERMAN commented: commented

Advice part 2 loading

SARKCESSFUL VISION P.R.O commented:

Sarkodie and the Gatekeepers ! Heat ✍

Ras Kuuku accuses Sarkodie's manager of preventing features

In a recent publication by YEN.com.gh, Award-winning reggae artiste Ras Kuuku accused the manager of Sarkodie of being the brain behind the rapper's reluctance in featuring other artistes on their sons

The accusation was a result of Samini's comment on his inability to get a reply and a feature from Sarkodie. Ras Kuuku added that he has a song that is currently with Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, but has not had a feature yet because he will not allow it

