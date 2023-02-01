Stonebwoy, in an interview on Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God and Dj Envy, touched on Meek Mill's music video shoot at the Jubilee House

The dancehall musician was asked if he found anything wrong with what Meek Mill did, and he said the blame was to go to the Jubilee House security, not Meek

Meek Mill faced heavy criticism after he shot the music video at the office of the president, as many found it disrespectful

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, in a recent interview, spoke out about American rapper Meek Mill's decision to shoot a music video at the residence of the president.

Speaking at Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God and Dj Envy, Stonebwoy stated that he does not see anything wrong with Meek Mill's decision to shoot the music video at the presidential palace.

Stonebwoy felt that, Meek Mill was innocent and added that the blame should be apportioned to the Jubilee House security.

Stonebwoy is known for his socially conscious music, and his opinion on the matter is drawing attention from fans and the media alike. He explained that the location was not just a place of power, but also a symbol of the country's heritage and culture, which was highly revered, hence massive uproar from the citizenry. He maintained that Meek Mill was an innocent tourist who did not know any better.

Some critics have argued that Meek Mill's decision to shoot a music video at the presidential palace was disrespectful, a stance Stonebwoy agrees with but feels Meek Mill's apology was more than enough.

Another section of the crowd also believes Meek Mill is a well-respected artiste, who has a large following, and that his music has the power to sell Ghana to the world and hence felt the video was not out of order.

