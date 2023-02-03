President Nana Akufo-Addo attended the 2022 WASSA games of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

As part of activities to entertain Nana Addo and other guests at the durbar, some plus-size ladies appeared to dance

The dance moves by the voluptuous ladies astonished the president and got him shouting 'eiii' in a video

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had an astonishing moment as he attended the WASSA of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

Akufo-Addo joined GAF at its headquarters at Burma Camp for the 2022 edition of their annual games on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

As part of activities for the day, some plus-sized came to the middle of the durbar grounds to exhibit their dance skills.

Nana Akufo-Addo has the guest of honour at the WASSA Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Akufo-Addo was surprised by the thick ladies' dance

The president who was seated at the VIP table as the dancing went on was surprised by the moves being exhibited by the voluptuous ladies and he could not control his reaction.

In a video, he was shouting 'eiii' with a facial gesture that gave away his surprise at what was happening on the grounds.

See below for the video as shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Akufo-Addo elated as Black Sherif performs at GAF WASSA

President Akufo-Addo was not only entertained at the event by the plus-size dancers but also had Black Sherif performing on the day.

A video of Black Sherif's performance of his greatest hits such as Soja and Kwaku The Traveller, among others earlier surfaced online.

In the middle of his performance, Black Sherif moved to where Akufo-Addo was seated, bowed before him, and shook his hand.

Akufo-Addo dances with Zanetor Rawlings at 2022 WASSA

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo who was the special guest of honour for the ceremony got on the dancefloor at a point in time.

The president danced with NDC MP Zanetor Rawlings at the plush event held at Burma Camp in Accra.

The president moved his body skilfully to high-life tunes from the military band to the admiration of other guests at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh