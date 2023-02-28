An old video of Christian Atsu dancing with orphanage kids has warmed the hearts of many social media users

In the video, Atsu happily carried some kids from the orphanage home as he spent time with them

Ghanaians who saw the video were pleased and sad at the same time as they praised the late footballer's kind-heartedness and mourned him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An old video of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu dancing with orphanage kids has recently resurfaced, leaving social media users with warm hearts.

Christain Atsu dancing With Orphanage Kids Photo Source: Adwoa Papabi

Source: TikTok

In the video, the former Newcastle United winger could be seen happily carrying some kids from the orphanage home as he spent time with them.

The video, which was shared on various social media platforms, garnered thousands of views and comments from fans of the footballer who died in an earthquake in Turkey.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were pleased and sad at the same time as they praised the late footballer's kind-heartedness and mourned him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Atsu, who was known for his philanthropic works, was always committed to giving back to his community, especially to orphanage homes.

His love for children was evident in the video as he danced and played with them, bringing smiles to their faces.

Fans Praise Christian Atsu

danyjoe wrote:

such a humble guy bro may ur soul rest in perfect peace

user6503832627167 commented:

So much pain in my heart anytime I come across your pictures rest well Atsu

Vicky said:

Hmmmm only God knows no man can understand may his soul Rest In Peace he left us without a word hmmmmm

Leticia Acquah wrote:

Hmmm may his soul rest in perfect peace hmmm

Priscilla Addo106 commented:

such a humble guy bro may ur soul rest in perfect peace

Orphanage Home Children In Tears After They Heard Christian Atsu Had passed

In a similar story, an orphanage home which used to benefit from the generous donations of Christian Atsu has been mourning his demise for the past few days.

Orphans from the foundation were seen in tears and talking about all the good he had brought to them through his donations.

He was their principal benefactor and might have to look for help from other sources because Christian Atsu is no more.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh