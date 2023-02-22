An orphanage home which used to benefit from the generous donations of Christian Atsu has been mourning his demise for the past few days

Orphans from the foundation were seen in tears and talking about all the good he had brought to them through his donations

He was their principal benefactor and might have to look for help from other sources because Christian Atsu is no more

Orphans from Becky's Foundation have cried bitterly as their principal benefactor, Christian Atsu is no more.

One of the orphans told GhOne TV that each time Atsu would come to their foundation, he organized parties and gave them gifts.

These regular visits from Christian Atsu made them forget about their situations and feel loved and supported.

Kids from Becky's orphanage have been crying since they heard Christian Atsu had passed on Photo source: @Ghonetv

His demise, however, will possibly deny them these good times even though the ex-Black Stars player is no more.

A young lady who could not control her tears stated that she was heartbroken because Christian Atsu did everything for them. He would surprise and play with them, but now that he is no more, she is almost scared of no longer having fun times with her colleagues.

Watch the video of orphans crying for Christian Atsu's demise below:

Netizens reacted to a video of orphanage home kids crying for Christian Atsu

Hmmm... The Lord will surely provide. lord use me

For a stranger to crying over a stranger means he wasn’t a stranger to them n that alone it hard even to accept his death. ATSU was a hero

Eeeiiii Atsu, I still can't understand how a good man like this would encounter this tragic death. It's very heartbreaking. I firmly believe he is happy wherever he is.

I seriously wish I had the strength to continue with his good deeds. very very sad this evening

Christian Atsu donates gifts and money to the poor and needy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the late Black Stars player touched the hearts of many through his footballing prowess and his humanitarian gestures.

YEN.com.gh looked at some of the humanitarian deeds he will be fondly remembered for.

