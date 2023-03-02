Gospel artiste Brother Sammy said he asked for a 'beef' from Cecilia Marfo when he visited her recently

His reason was that it had been a long time since they had an issue that trended online, and he had missed that

Cecilia Marfo, who mistook the beef for actual beef, told brother Sammy to stop eating too much beef soup

Brother Sammy asked for beef from Cecilia Marfo and got a funny reply Photo source: @marfocecilia

In an interview, Brother Sammy told the ABN network that Cecilia Marfo had assumed that having beef meant going to the market and shopping for beef and other groceries for soup.

Watch Brother Sammy's interview below:

Netizens reacted to Brother Sammy's interview

Brother Sammy's wife accused him of ritual

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Brother Sammy had recounted that his significant other said he wanted to use her for rituals.

The Bozza hit singer explained that the accusation followed his wife's ectopic pregnancy, which required an operation to save her life. He revealed the deep cracks in his marriage as he sat for an interview on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, March 19.

