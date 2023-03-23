Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi arrived at the Black Stars camp on Tuesday, March 21 2023, in a brand-new Range Rover ahead of their match against Angola on Thursday, March 23

The footballer had people admiring his wealth, good looks and flamboyance as he pulled up to the team's hotel

Ghanaians have looked forward to the tie against Angola, which is a qualifier for the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi arrived at the Black Stars camp on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in a brand-new Range Rover ahead of their match against Angola on Thursday, March 23.

Ghanaian Goal Keeper Ati-Zigi Lawrence Arrived At Camp In A Brand New Range Rover Photo Source: zigi_elikem34

Source: Instagram

Ati-Zigi 's arrival at a hotel in Kumasi turned heads as people admired his wealth and flamboyance. The Ghanaian goalkeeper has been making waves both on and off the pitch with his impressive performances and lavish lifestyle.

Ghanaians have been eagerly anticipating the match against Angola, which is a crucial qualifier for the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars, who were painfully kicked out of the 2022 World Cup in the group stages, look forward to beating Angola.

Ati-Zigi , who has been a key player for the Black Stars, is expected to play an important role in the upcoming match after first-choice goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott got injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video of Ati-Zigi pulling up in his Range Rover also caught the attention of some Ghanaian ladies as they expressed their admiration in the comment section.

Ghanaian Babes And Fans Admire Ati-Zigi

Elvis (Rolegx) wrote:

we want Ati_ Zigi as 1st keeper

Lady Dee commented

Awww my babe is so cute

Tina Brown wrote:

Zigi is handsome oo I just noticed

zert _tm reacted with love emojis

Ati-Zigi Drives Expensive Vehicle In Video; Ladies Gush Over Him

In a similar story, Ati-Zigi stunned many peeps with his flamboyant lifestyle and handsome looks as he drove in an expensive vehicle.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper was all swagged up in an expensive outfit and jammed to some local Ghanaian music.

Many people were impressed with Ati-Zigi's nice looks and dropped comments praising him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh