Ghanaian actor Nana Yeboah has shown off his culinary skills in a recent video shared on TikTok. The actor, who is popular for his roles in local movies and TV series, showcased his expertise in preparing one of Ghana's most famous dishes, banku.

In the video, Nana Yeboah was seen sitting on a stool, dressed in a casual outfit, as he expertly stirred a large pot of banku. The actor showed off his cooking skills as he confidently and skilfully stirred the mixture, ensuring that the consistency was just right.

Nana Yeboah exhibited pride in his cooking skills as he kept boasting about them. In a lighthearted manner, the actor stated that he was the best cook in the land.

He added that he is able to prepare banku better than most women and called ladies who prepare banku on stoves unserious.

His playful demeanour and sense of humour got many social media users laughing and sharing the video across various platforms.

Banku is a popular Ghanaian dish made from a mixture of fermented corn and cassava dough. It is a staple food in many Ghanaian households and is often served with soup, stew or sauce. The dish has gained nationwide recognition in recent years as it is now enjoyed by people all over Ghana.

Ghanaians React To Nana Yeboah's Video

nanaakuabackup wrote:

boi kohwiini paa. Nana will kill person in this country ooo.

THECHEF_DAISY commented:

There norr we chop stray bullet. When did cooking banku on stove mean you are kohwinii huh mede3 Kyer3 oo Kyer3

user4041050311800 wrote;

fear men who can cook, especially men who can cook banku and fufu

