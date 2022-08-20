A video of actress Efia Odo preparing banku, a Ghanaian food made with maize and cassava dough, has many impressed on social media

The actress captured herself in the kitchen preparing the local Ghanaian dish with passion and shared the clip online

While some fans praised her culinary skills saying she is wife material, others gushed over her looks

The meal is an energy-giving food eaten across Ghana but is especially appreciated by the people of the southern regions namely the Ewe, Fante, and Ga tribes.

In the clip on her Instagram account, the actress is seen in her kitchen stirring mixed dough on fire.

Photos of actress Efia Odo. Credit: efia_odo

Source: Instagram

The video of the actress showing off her culinary skills has garnered reactions from netizens. While some fans praised her culinary skills saying she is wife material, others gushed over her looks.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react online

Rahma.x.o.x said:

Why so aggressive tho.

Mr._kirts commented:

Wife material 1000 yards.

Iam_kobbievan said:

Ei, I thought even boiling water would be difficult for you oo. Wow, this social media err.

Abynai_kosia commented:

Wife material 15 yards

Elikem_the_gossip said:

Ala wife materials.

Brodashaggi commented:

Drop address. I Dey come with my soup.

Kwekujackson said:

''So you fit cook wow.

Adelekerichest commented:

You look freaking awesome babe.

Igwe_4_ever said:

I bet the inlaws are around .

Calvary_travel_and_tour commented:

Wow, you can cook too. All along I was thinking differently about u dear. I'm sorry thanks to your mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh