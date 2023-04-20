Osebo has registered his displeasure with blogger Zionfelix for using clickbait captions after an interview they had

The fashion icon was not happy with the thumbnail Zionfelix used on YouTube, as he added a photo of Nana Aba Anamoah when she was not a topic of discussion

He mentioned that Zion had done so on several other occasions, which he ignored, but this one broke the camel's back

Popular fashion icon Osebo has registered his utter displeasure with renowned Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix. According to Osebo, Zionfelix employed clickbait tactics by adding a photo of media personality Nana Aba Anamoah as the thumbnail for their YouTube interview, even though she was not the subject of discussion.

Osebo(Left), Nana Aba (Middle), Zionfelix(Right) Photo Source: Zionfelix, osebothezaraman, Nana Aaba Anamoah

Source: Facebook

In a video, which has garnered a lot of attention, Osebo expressed his frustration at Zionfelix's incessant use of clickbait captions. The fashion icon stated that this particular incident was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Osebo mentioned that it was not the first time Zionfelix's methods had taken him aback. The fashion icon mentioned that the blogger had used similar tactics on several other occasions, citing an interview they had where Jackie Appiah was a topic of discussion.

Osebo expressed concerns about the growing trend in the media, where bloggers employ clickbait headlines and captions to attract more viewers and increase engagement on social media platforms.

The fashion icon went on to accuse Zionfelix of being selfish and only concerned about his own interests. He expressed his disappointment that the blogger was not considering the potential repercussions that such actions could have on the reputation of others.

Social Media Users Share Osebo's Sentiments

Don Gambo commented:

I wonder how people keep doing interviews with him

TEE_DOT_TEE wrote:

this Zionfelix guy kuraa,I watch that interview jus a while ago only to come across this hm

oshuanananyarkoh said:

wise man on earth ....I truly respect you osebo

Osebo Claims Ghanaians Have Lost Their Identity Because Of Foreign Religion

In another story, Osebo The Zaraman, in an interview with Zionfelix, made some interesting revelations regarding Ghanaians and religion.

Osebo opined that Ghanaians have allowed foreign religions to eat into their minds and have lost their identity as Africans.

The fashionista said many Ghanaians were too concerned with religious activities instead of focusing on issues that mattered.

Source: YEN.com.gh