Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has won the hearts of many after demonstrating an act of kindness towards some street boys in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Lil Win gifts street boys money Photo Source: Kwadwo Nkansah TV

Source: Youtube

The video showed Lil Win driving through town with his entourage when a group of street boys surrounded his car, begging for money. Without hesitation, the actor reached into his pocket and handed out multiple GH¢ 50 notes to the desperate young boys.

The heartwarming gesture did not go unnoticed, as many social media users took to the comment section of the YouTube video to express their admiration for Lil Win and his good works. Several users praised him for his kind-hearted nature and called him a role model to many.

Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, has become known for his charitable acts towards the less fortunate in Ghana. He recently donated wheelchairs to the less fortunate and disabled.

His philanthropic activities have also extended to the education sector. The actor has built a state-of-the-art school to give the less privileged access to quality education.

Ghanaians praise Lil Win

Mannel Tettehson commented:

Nature Bless you more and more! More life, more strength, more money bro ❤

Osei Daniel reacted:

Super star in Ghana Lil Wayne no size God bless you more

Joseph Elliot wrote:

God bless and fight all your battles in Jesus name

Lil Win: Ghanaian Actor Gives Physically Challenged Woman Envelope Of Cash, She Gets Emotional In Video

In another story, Lil Win, in a video, visited a disabled, elderly lady and surprised her with a beautiful act of kindness that got her emotional.

The actor gave the lady a fat envelope of cash and other undisclosed items and mentioned that he wanted to help and give back to the community.

The video had folks praising Lil Win as they expressed their admiration for him and asked God to bless him.

