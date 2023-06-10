Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, in a heartwarming video, stepped out with her two kids

The beautiful mother had Titi and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr following her as she made her way out of the house

Fans were excited upon seeing the rare glimpse of Sarkodie's wife and kids together and admired the beautiful family

Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, in a heartwarming moment, was captured in a delightful video stepping out with her two adorable kids. The pretty mother, accompanied by Titi and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, gracefully made her way out of their residence, leaving fans in awe.

Tracy Sarkcess Takes Her Kids Out Photo Source: Fada SarkCess

The sight of Sarkodie's wife and children together was a rare glimpse into their private family life, and it certainly warmed the hearts of fans. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for the beautiful family.

Tracy Sarkcess, known for her elegance and grace, looked radiant as she strolled alongside her children. Titi, the couple's firstborn, displayed her youthful exuberance, while Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr., affectionately called MJ, followed suit, seemingly enjoying the outing.

Fans admire Tracy and family

As the wife of one of Ghana's most celebrated music artists, Tracy Sarkcess has often remained out of the public eye, keeping a low profile. This makes any glimpse of her and their children a special treat for fans who are always eager to see more of the family behind the scenes.

Jeffrey Wise said:

One of the respected and courageous woman in the world

obedeaduboateng wrote:

oh my name ,..I love diz family

user6376648606963 reacted:

Oooh Mrs Tracy why did you taken my crush from me. You didn’t do well oooooh hmmm

John Dumelo and his adorable daughter

In another story, Ghanaian actor John Dumelo's beautiful daughter, Malike, celebrated her second birthday on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, marked this special occasion by posting delightful photos and videos of their little girl on various online platforms.

The shared images, dedicated to celebrating Malike's birthday, garnered enthusiastic responses from her father's adoring fans.

