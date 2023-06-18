Lil Win is not happy with an accusation by Big Akwes that he refused to shoot movies with Agya Koo

Speaking on United Showbiz, the actor denied the accusation and urged his colleague to be circumspect in his utterances

Netizens who watched the video also had varying opinions on the comments by both Lil Win and Big Akwes

Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known in the entertainment industry as Lil Win has strongly refuted an accusation that he made it his mission not to shoot movies with Agya Koo.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page on UTV, Lil Win who was speaking as a guest on the United Showbiz programme said it is never true that he told some directors and producers that he was not going to feature in a movie that had Agya Koo as part of the cast.

Apparently, his colleague actor, Big Akwes who was also on the same show stated that attempts by the John and John actor to create an impression that he spoke against the move by movie producers and directors to sideline Agya Koo are lies.

Big Akwes followed it up by saying that he has evidence to prove that Lil Win on the contrary told movie producers and directors that he had decided not to work with Agya Koo.

In his defence, Lil Win made some serious pronouncements in his bid to distance himself from the accusation against him.

He also warned Big Akwes not to make reckless conjectures on an issue like this and even dared him to back his allegations with proof.

The 3-minute 58-second video had raked in over 30,000 views with 1000 likes at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the comments by Lil Win

Netizens who watched the movie expressed unhappiness over the actions of Big Akwes on the programme

@King_nyw stated

I don't know why some guest on this show cannot comport themselves . Producers/host need to start walking indisciplined persons out.

@Pearlyeyez indicated:

How do you say someone's personal experience is lies? Was this man there when the incidents that Lil Win is talking about happened?

@eric_pecku commented

Why is that middle bald head guy ranting like that ah

Lil Win donates to physically challenged woman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win, has earned praise online with his recent act of kindness towards a disabled, elderly lady.

He visited the woman and surprised her with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, leaving her visibly emotional.

Lil Win revealed that his motivation stems from his quest to give back to the community and help those who are less privileged, particularly the elderly and the disabled.

