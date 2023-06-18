Actors Big Akwes and Lil Win engaged in a fierce argument that nearly turned physical on UTV's United Showbiz

The pair had joined other guests for a panel discussion on the much-watched programme on Saturday, June 17

The video of the two Kumawood entertainers' heated argument has drawn mixed reactions from online viewers

Kumawood actors Big Akwes and Lil Win engaged in a heated altercation that nearly got physical on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, June 17.

Big Akwes was talking about the recent donation of boreholes by musician Stonebwoy to four communities in the Western Region when Lil Win interrupted.

Lil Win labels Big Akwes a hypocrite

Big Akwes had indicated that he would never engage in any charity because of the attention and reward it attracts. He claimed many people's acts of kindness usually resulted in regret.

''Many people who did certain things and put it out there have regretted,'' Big Akwes claimed, Ghanaweb reports.

Lil Win, however, interrupted, labelling Big Akwes a hypocrite and a liar, resulting in a fierce war of words between the duo.

The pair subsequently engaged in name-calling and vilified each other in the televised programme. The entertainers nearly engaged in a fistfight when Lin Win attempted to shake the hands of his colleague actor to end their altercation. But Big Akwes rebuffed the handshake by slapping Lil Win's hand away.

It took the host MzGee and other guests who had joined the pair for the panel discussion to calm nerves.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Big Akwes and Lil Win

Fans who reacted to the footage of the Kumawood actors shared mixed thoughts.

Mamekoramah mentioned:

I reli disliked what big awesome did yesterday ah. Let's allow peace to reign, please.

Richard_essel35 posted:

Akwes is immature. It's supposed to be fun and educative as well.

Yaw Ansah replied:

Ah, they're both not mature.

Baeta_elorm said:

The "catfish" described the guy, though. This is showbiz, and being unable to control your temper is not. Such derogatory should not be allowed. Lil Win was having fun, but to blow that out was a no

Baeta_elorm posted:

I had to download a catfish picture and look at him. Mmmmm let me be quiet.

Ayel_musik commented:

This looks like their normal script.

Offeibeaddo9 reacted:

Lil Win is a teaser.

MzGee finally speaks after fight with Arnold Asamoah on United Showbiz

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, also known as MzGee, remained firm during an interview with Abeiku Santana.

MzGee says she will not change who she is regardless of what others say. After taking over as host of United Showbiz on UTV from Nana Ama McBrown, the entertainment journalist experienced widespread criticism.

Nana Ama McBrown left United TV under unclear circumstances, with neither party revealing what happened. McBrown stated that she had no contract with them and did not require their consent to join Media General.

