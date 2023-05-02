Actor Lil Win in a video, caused a massive stir when he claimed that Accra and Kumasi were the only relevant regions in Ghana

The actor claimed that the other regions were mere accessories and many people have reacted

While some agree with Lil Win, others have registered their displeasure with his comment, calling it unnecessary

Famous Kumawood actor Lil Win has caused a massive stir in Ghana after claiming that only Accra and Kumasi were the relevant regions in the country.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the popular actor asserted that the other regions were mere accessories that did not hold any significant value.

The statement has caused a lot of outrage and sparked a heated debate among Ghanaians. Many people have expressed their displeasure with the actor's comment, describing it as unnecessary and insensitive to those in other regions of the country.

Some people, however, have come to Lil Win's defence, arguing that he was merely expressing his personal opinion and that, he had the right to do so. They also noted that the actor's comments were not entirely baseless as Accra and Kumasi were indeed the two most developed regions in the country.

However, Lil Win's critics have pointed out that Ghana is a country made up of several other regions, with each having its unique cultural identity and history. They argued that dismissing the contributions of these other regions was disrespectful.

Lil Win sparks outrage

Many netizens who had issues with Lil Win's statement made it known and told him their mind.

seven hundred commented:

Loose talk, come spend 2 weeks in Sekondi-Takoradi and feel a different vibe

K DANSO wrote:

You no go school that is why you are talking like that. So I don't blame you bro

nanaboamaelijah commented:

Kwaku you said it, and is a fact only mature and faithful people will understand you, move forward

Lloyd reacted:

That’s how the leaders have made it so he’s not lying tho. 80% of the rich people in the country are Ashanti

