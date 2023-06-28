Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has finally dropped an official reply to Yvonne Nelson in her usual way, a diss track called Try Me

Sarkodie had a lot to say in his response, including insinuating that he was not the only man she was sleeping with

In two hours, the song has over 5.8k views on YouTube with over 1.5k comments

Ghana Timeline is blazing hot after Sarkodie drooped a diss track allegedly in response to Yvonne Nelson's claims in her book.

Since the book was released, the Ghanaian rapper has been trending after details of his affair with Yvonne Nelson became public.

Yvonne Nelson had accused the rapper of neglecting her after she terminated a pregnancy for him.

Even though many speculated the rapper's earlier social media posts were his response, he has now officially drooped one with his lyrical dexterity in full force.

The diss track to Yvonne Nelson is currently the most trending song in Ghana, and the reactions are crazy, especially on his Youtube channel.

@re-lax1 commented:

Imagine how Sarkodie had to explain to Tracy that it was Yvonne Nelson’s idea that she wanted the baby aborted, and imagine how she felt after seeing how her marriage became an international issue. Imagine how Sark’s kids looked at him after learning that their dad had removed their elder sibling. Men don’t talk a lot but when they voice out their side of the story or emotions, you’ll feel it.

@BISHOPEMBER commented:

The mark of a good musician. He put everything into music. He didn't come live to rant and insult. Big ups King Sark.

@eddiekwakyedickson4222 commented:

Kabutey wrote the song with anger, the chorus, the lyrics, the beat everything is on point. Good Job, Kabutey.

@samuelnanakofiboakye8056 commented:

King Sark showing them how it's done. Definitely, the best come-back I've seen this year!

