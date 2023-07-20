Ghanaian TikToker Nana Mitch was spotted in a video with a mountainous pot of fufu in front of him, sparking a flurry of reactions

The big pot of fufu was assorted with what many referred to as an obscene amount of protein, as it was garnished with numerous eggs, snails and meat

Many Ghanaians found the concept of eating fufu with eggs absurd and found the amount of protein on the food unnecessary and unhealthy

Ghanaian social media sensation, Nana Mitch, caused a frenzy online after a video surfaced showing him and his friends gathered around a colossal pot of fufu. The video quickly garnered attention, with many expressing shock and awe at the amount of protein piled on the traditional Ghanaian dish.

Nana Mitch eating large pot of fufu, eggs and meat Photo Source: aduanipa_.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Nana Mitch could be seen sitting proudly in front of the massive pot of fufu. The mountainous mound of fufu was not just a regular serving, but it was loaded with a variety of toppings, including an abundance of eggs, snails, and meat, which many viewers found excessive.

While Nana Mitch's friends were also present in the video, their faces were not visible. The gathering seemed to be a jovial one, with laughter and chatter in the background, suggesting a friendly get-together.

However, the unique combination of fufu with eggs raised eyebrows among Ghanaians, who are more accustomed to more traditional fufu pairings. Some found the addition of eggs and the hefty amount of protein to be rather unconventional.

Nana Mitch's and friends' large pot of fufu causes stir

nanaeffia_ said:

Honestly can we stop with this egg nonsense. Since when did Asante eat fufu with eggs. Please stop!

the_ekowdadzie said:

why won’t they say our food looks like sacrifice

yuvenation commented:

Why do ghanians put boiled egg in almost every dish ‍♂️

Hajia Bintu eats fufu

Previously Hajia Bintu did a similar thing, the Ghanaian TikTok star and some friends visited a local restaurant, and the food they ordered caused a massive stir.

The group of friends ordered a large amount of fufu, served in an earthenware bowl with numerous meat and eggs swimming in it.

The video caused a massive stir as folks marvelled at the amount of protein on display and the long fingernails Bintu ate with.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh