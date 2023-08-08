Osebo, in an interview with Happy FM, claimed there was no future abroad, stating that there was no place like home

The fashionista claimed that in Europe, the food there is not even organic, adding that in Africa, there is access to fresh and healthy food

He encouraged Ghanaians to come back home and settle down permanently when they were done making money in Europe

Renowned fashion icon, Osebo, shared his views on life abroad in an exclusive interview with Happy FM, emphasizing that the glamour of foreign lands often falls short of reality. Osebo asserted that there is no brighter future awaiting Ghanaians abroad and urged his fellow citizens to recognize the value of their homeland.

During the interview, Osebo expressed his concerns about the misconceptions surrounding life overseas. He particularly highlighted the issue of food quality in Europe, contending that even their food was not as organic as the ones that Ghanaians enjoy. He stressed that Africa, including Ghana, is blessed with abundant access to fresh and healthy food, an advantage that should not be underestimated.

Osebo used the platform to encourage Ghanaians who have travelled abroad to consider returning home for good seriously. The fashion icon implored those who were hustling overseas to redirect their focus toward building a permanent life in Ghana after they make enough money.

Ghanaians agree with Osebo

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users to Osebo's comments.

tramking_official said:

Nothing is organic in abroad but they live longer than us. Lol

Win More215 reacted:

He is saying the truth. We go there to hustle and then come back that’s all.

Breezy reacted:

Masa no be the kontomire oo we want better future for our kids

