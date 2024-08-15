Team Eternity has lost one of its members, Nhyira Okyere Marfo, who passed away three days after their performance

Her sudden demise thew the gospel community into a state of mourning after the unfortunate news broke online

The late singer's family has spoken about her demise for the first time amidst rumours about her cause of death

News of Ghanaian gospel singer Nhyira Okyere Marfo's death, which happened on August 7, brought the gospel fraternity into turmoil.

The singer was a founding member of the high-striding urban gospel collective Team Eternity and performed with them three days before her untimely demise.

Nyhira's family speaks

Several reports of the events leading to the singer's death have popped up online as fans continue to deconstruct the tragedy in the Team Eternity camp.

A Ghanaian content creator who witnessed what has become the late Nhyira Okyere's last performance attempted to crack the mystery surrounding the singer's death.

Nhyira's family has condemned the influencer's horrific and unpopular account of Nyhyria's demise, which referenced a poisoning accident.

In a release sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nhyria's family maintained that the cause of her death had not yet been ascertained. The family stated in the release that,

We are deeply distressed by the spread of these false rumours and the harm they are causing to our family and loved ones. We appeal to everyone to be responsible and respectful in their communication

Ghanaians react to Nhyria Marfo's demise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the tragedy in Team Eternity's camp.

@YawAdu_Ampomah said:

"May her soul Rest in Peace. God strengthen her family and the team"

@Dom91204346 wrote:

"Wishing you strength and comfort as you grieve the loss of Nhyira Marfo. May her soul rest in peace."

@manjerry_ noted:

"This is heartbreaking 💔. May his soul rest in peace"

