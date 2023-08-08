Since the news of thirteen Ghanaians driving from Accra to London broke, one thing that has come up is why they did not use Kantanka

A team member, Richard Anim, has explained why they could not use a Ghanaian-made car even though they love to promote locally-made items

He said they reached out to the made-in-Ghana car manufacturing company but there was no response from them

A team member who participated in the Accra to London road trip has explained why they contacted Kantanka Automobile Company Limited.

Richard Anim said they love to promote made-in-Ghana products and therefore thought it would have been a great opportunity to showcase a Ghanaian-assembled car to the world.

However, all attempts made by the Wanderlust team to contact Kantanka Automobile Company Limited proved futile.

Wanderlust reached out to Kantanka on their Accra to London trip because they wanted to promote made-in-Ghana Photo credit: @KantankaAuto (Twitter) and Richard Anim (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Richard Anim was speaking on Accra-based JoyNews. He said they reached out to different members of Kantanka Automobile, including the CEO, but there was no response.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“We approached the CEO, we approached members of his team, we couldn’t even get an appointment,” he said.

While showcasing the daring road trip, Richard Osei Anim provided a thorough account of their everyday interactions as they traveled to the UK.

He continued by saying that even though their attempts to contact Kantanaka Automobile were unsuccessful, it would be pointless to pursue the matter further because the road trip was still a success.

Kantanka CEO said Wanderlust never reached out to him

Richard's comment comes a day after the Kantanka CEO said on social media that he was unaware of such a great opportunity to promote his products. He added that heads would roll for this error.

“This is something I would have loved to be part of,” Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr said in a tweet on Monday.

He added that no one contacted him about this historic trip.

Richard Osei Anim, however, holds a different viewpoint. He assured JoyNews that his staff could use correspondence to provide evidence to the contrary.

“We’ve got receipts, but again we’re being magnanimous,” he said.

This is what will happen to powerful cars used for Accra to London trip

Meanwhile, the team which moved from Accra to London by road is thinking of what to do with the cars used for the journey.

The team sought the opinions of social media users, especially Ghanaians, on what to do with the cars even before they reached London.

In a Facebook post after their stopover in Switzerland, Wanderlust Ghana asked fans to suggest how the cars should be treated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh