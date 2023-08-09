Famous Ghanaian actresses sampled one of the tastiest gobɛ joints in the heart of Makola Market

The cooked cowpea meal accompanied with dried, roasted cassava granules and fried ripe plantains is a favourite of many

Peeps commented on the absolute joy on the faces of the actresses as they savoured every morsel with delight

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene shared a video of herself alongside Roselyn Ngissah And Selassie Ibrahim devouring gobɛ in the market.

The usually posh-dressed celebrities had ditched their expensive clothes for regular market clothes that camouflaged them perfectly.

Once disguised as market women, these hard-working popular role models started feasting on their sumptuous meals ahead of a gruelling day's task.

A photo collage of Victoria Lebene, Roselyn Ngissah and Selassie Ibrahim enjoying gobɛ Image credit: @victorialebenee

In the footage, the most comical reaction came from Roselyn Ngissah. She was captured with one arm outstretched while the other held tightly onto her bowl of golden beans as she wiggled in blissful joy.

Selassie Ibrahim's bright red cheeks could not go unnoticed, powering up and down. At the same time, she rigorously worked her jaws with every spoonful of the delicious beans meal.

The stimulating video ends with Victoria Lebene's happy dance after every mouthful. She captioned the video:

"Your Gobe Barbies are here ……. It's yelling Gobe….That early morning Gobe hits so different, and we couldn't resist it"

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the happy gobɛ video from Victoria Lebene and friends

The comments showed that, indeed, gob3 is king!

the_tennis_chic commented:

I must make a feature der today . Same same spot .

___dromo commented:

These Barbie’s dey enjoy pass

cakeelements's profile picture

my sister u do all ... I see the Ewe in this morning

vivera_milinery_accessories commented:

The whole day all you need is water

