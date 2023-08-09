Michy, the baby mama of Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale, in an interview with Asempa FM, said she would prefer her son Majesty not to pursue music

Michy, the well-known baby mama of Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale, in an interview with Asempa FM, expressed her strong desire for her son Majesty to steer clear of a music career.

Michy and her son Majesty Photo Source: michygh

Source: Instagram

Instead, she hopes Majesty will pursue a path in football, citing the financial prospects and discipline associated with the sport.

The singer and socialite, whose real name is Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, opened up about her aspirations for her son's future. Michy emphasised that she holds football in high regard due to its lucrative opportunities and structured environment. According to her, football offers greater financial stability compared to the unpredictable nature of the music industry.

Michy's concerns about the music industry revolved around the perceived lack of discipline within it. She said that the world of music can be chaotic and less regulated than other professions, potentially leading young talents astray.

Michy's words spark reactions

Michy's comments sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

mena_amma commented:

Let’s us think , Are you the one to determine what he should do?? What if he doesn’t have the passion.

romeo_starking reacted:

Don’t use discipline to cover greed for money. Let the boy do what he loves most

afia_sarpong_darko_mensah wrote:

You don't have the final say in his life. There is something called satisfaction in you do.

Source: YEN.com.gh