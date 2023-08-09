Socialite and baby mama of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has spoken about her relationship with Sarkodie

She detailed that she has a cool relationship with the rapper. However, she feels he has a sharp tongue

Michy's statement has garnered reactions from netizens, making them question her reasons for such comments

Singer and socialite Michy, known privately as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, has revealed that she is in an ok relationship with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. However, she feels he has a sharp tong

Michy talks about her relationship with Sarkodie, adds that he has a sharp tongue

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with Giovanni Caleb and AJ Sarpong on 3FM Drive, Michy, the former flame of popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, opened up about her relationship with renowned rapper Sarkodie.

The socialite and influencer expressed her admiration for his artistic prowess and acknowledged his contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

However, Michy didn't shy away from acknowledging one characteristic of Sarkodie – his sharp tongue.

3Xtra reported that Michy answered questions about artistes she would like to collaborate with, making names Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Samini.

For Sarkodie, she sarcastically stated that he would compose a song for her if she were not careful with her approach to matters concerning him.

Michy said:

“We’re cool, but he has a sharp tongue. I don’t mind doing a song with Sark, but then I don’t know which of my songs he can fit on currently with the rap vibe.”

See the post about Michy's statement below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Michy's statement about Sarkodie

Some Ghanaians reacted differently to Michy's statement. While others disagreed with her, some fans of Shatta Wale agreed with her statements and referred to her as their mother.

oneal_offocial commented:

We want to know what she meant about his tongue is sharp

oficial_stl commented:

This girl is becoming talkative

spakkventures commented:

Only SM fans know her Code. She is still our mama

leftysencho commented;

Wow! Never knew she was a number 9.

Michy reveals she would invite Shatta Wale to perform at her wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy stated that if her spouse insisted, she would ask Shatta Waler to play at her wedding.

During Abeiku Santana's interview, she admitted she was in a committed relationship.

Michy stated that since she would be suggesting on Shatta's behalf, she would keep a portion of the money paid to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh