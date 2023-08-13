Lionel Messi's team Inter Miami played with Harrison Afful's Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarter-final

Messi who scored the fourth goal in their 4-0 triumph exchanged jerseys with the Ghana international

A video of the jersey exchange moment between Messi and Afful has got many Ghanaian's excited

Ghanaian international Harrison Afful has had the honour of exchanging jerseys with Argentina star Lionel Messi.

Afful's Charlotte FC met with Messi's in the MLS' Leagues Cup quarter-final on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

His team lost 4-0 with Messi netting the last goal in the 86th minute but there was a happy moment for Afful as he got the former Barcelona and PSG forward's jersey.

:"In a video shared on Charlotte FC's Instagram page, Afful is seen exchanging pleasantries with Messi. After shaking hands, they both proceeded to remove their jerseys and hand them over to each other.

The video of Harrison Afful and Lionel Messi's encounter has found its way to Ghanaian social media. Kessben TV shared another angle to the video hours after the game.

Ghanaians react to Harrison Afful and Lionel Messi's video

The video of Afful and Messi's exchange of jerseys sparked many reactions online. While some praised the Ghana international, others urged him to bring the jersey home.

Maxwell Adjei Bonsu said:

abeg tell him we need that Jersey in Jubilee house latest by Friday.

George Stephen Osei said:

Harrison this one de3 I know where you'll be keeping it!

Yankey Daniel said:

One of the memories he will never forget

Christian Jones said:

This is a pure picture of take your time what you are looking for will definitely reach you through the hard work

Ex Gratia said:

Tell him he should bring the jersey to the Kwame Nkrumah museum. A great achievement by a Ghanaian

