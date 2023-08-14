Ras Nene and Efia Odo, in a funny video, visited the club together, and as the drinks were being served, Ras Nene looked uncomfortable and out of place

The actor quietly looked on as Efia Odo and the ladies around him enjoyed themselves, causing many social media users to laugh

Many Ghanaians said the actor, who hails from Kumasi, was from the streets and was not used to such a glamorous lifestyle

Popular Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene and actress Efia Odo were spotted at a club together. As they spent time at the club, Ras Nene appeared visibly uncomfortable in the glamorous setting, which sparked funny reactions.

While Efia Odo and the lively ladies surrounding him enjoyed themselves and shared drinks in the festive atmosphere, the actor's confused expression did not go unnoticed.

Ras Nene quietly observed the luxury lifestyle around him. His earnest and somewhat puzzled demeanour got social media users laughing.

A significant portion of the online chatter playfully poked fun at Ras Nene's supposed street cred, referencing his Kumasi origins and suggesting that the glamorous lifestyle of the club scene might not be his natural habitat.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DANLAD reacted:

Aka isn't comfortable at all

Marvin Ohene Agyekum commented:

He is calculating the drinks

user3255232192121 said:

Efia Odo is just riding on likee's hard-earned fame. The guy just made Efia relevant positively at least

koduahanderson reacted:

Man is thinking how he go spend the money it could've been of good use

Top suad

Why the comments sweet pass the video Aka in real trouble this not a skit

Ras Nene and Efia Odo eat fufu together

In another story, Efia Odo and Ras Nene were captured competing against each other in a fufu-eating contest.

Efia Odo emerged victorious, and Pilato, Kyekyeku, and others hailed her as she danced while Ras Nene finished his meal.

Many people applauded Efia Odo's acting skills, while others shared scenes in the skit that made them laugh.

