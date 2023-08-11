Internet sensation Efia Odo has lashed out at the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Dapaah for not rocking luxury wigs

This comes after it was alleged that a lump sum of money was discovered at her residence and in her bank accounts

Efia Odo's statement sparked debate on what wealthy people spend their money on

Ghanaian model and actress Efia Odo has lashed out at the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Dapaah for not buying luxury wigs despite being wealthy.

Efia Odo (left) and Cecilia Dapaah (right) dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @efia_odo @honceciliaabena

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo speaks about Cecilia Dapaah's wig

Efia Odo's statement comes amidst Cecilia Dapaah being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) Kissi Agyabeng.

According to reports on Thursday, August 10, 2023, the OSP has allegedly found $5 million and GH¢48 million in Cecilia Dapaah's Prudential Bank accounts.

Reports also alleged that an amount of GH¢1 million in investments and GH¢700,000 in cash were found in her Société Générale account.

Reports further stated that the OSP found $590,000 and GH¢2,730,000 at her Abelemkpe residence.

In Efia Odo's view, with all the money discovered in Cecilia Dapaah's house, she should be able to afford luxury frontal lace wigs.

"All that money and still couldn’t buy a good wig. Wig stiffer than wood," Efia Odo wrote on Twitter.

Below is Efia Odo's tweet regarding Cecilia Dapaah's wig.

Ghanaians react to Efia Odo's statement about Cecilia Dapaah's wig

People who reacted to Efia Odo's statement said that rich people do not spend their wealth on frivolous things. Others also sided with her and asked why she always wore the same wig.

@sikaokyere said:

Sis ,all her pictures with the same hairstyle

@Moshosho97 said:

Eeeeei is that your worry? She's securing the bag for her generation. No time for wig wig wig.... She's a woman and not a lady to be walking about in a flashy way. Her priority is top notch

@benjidan09 stated:

Well she was probably trying to stay low-key , not bring attention on herself

Seven facing prosecution for stealing from Dapaah

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Dapaah amended her charge sheet against the thieves who stole from her.

Seven people are currently facing prosecution for the theft. She has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included to the initial five suspects in the case, while one person was discharged.

Source: YEN.com.gh