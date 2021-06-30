Akuapem Poloo has dazzled social media with new photos of her son, Chief

The actress flaunted her son on the occasion of his birthday today, June 30, 2021

Akuapem Poloo took center stage a year ago after she posted birthday photos of herself and young son

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, famed as Akuapem Poloo has once again celebrated the birthday of her son, Chief, with some beautiful photos to mark the occasion.

Today, June 30, 2021, marks the birthday of the actress's son and like she did last year, she posted photos of him and captioned it with a lengthy post.

Unlike last time, Poloo had her son dressed in regal African-inspired attire as he beamed with smiles in the photos.

Akuapem Poloo posts her son again on his birthday months after Child Rights saga. Source: Instagram/Akuapem Poloo

Describing the outfit in detail, Chief was seen in a black and gold-coloured Agbada and complemented his outfit with similar colours of traditional Ahenema slippers.

Akuapem Poloo was also seen in the cut as she joined her son wearing a beautiful evening gown.

The duo was seen looking into each other's eyes as they posed for the birthday photos that have since generated lots of reactions and comments.

After posting the photos, Akuapem Poloo captioned them: "My son's date of birth has made me realize that a person does not get to my age, without making smart decisions and always thinking things through...

It's truly a wonder I made it this far, all the pains and shame I've been through, the struggles and public ridicules which almost ended me in jail because of a picture I wouldn't be here to witness my king's birthday father lord on this special day I pray you restore in to his life everything he has lost over past months.

My heart is full of nothing but gratitude and I'm blessed to witness this day my king @sonof_poloo may you live long, I ask of God's protection over your life may we achieve greater heights together happy birthday my heartbeat always remember that mommy loves you with my whole being @sonof_poloo

Many celebs and fans took to the comment section to wish Chief well on his big day.

It would be recalled that Akuapem Poloo got entangled with the law after she ran into an issue with Child Rights International over inappropriate photos of her son she posted.

The issue escalated and it got the "Edey Pain You" crooner thrown into jail for infringing the rights of her son.

Speaking about photos and celebrations, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actor, Abraham Attah, has shared a new photo of himself following his announcement of gaining admission into an American university.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, The Beast Of No Nation star was seen standing in what looked like a garden in the Massachusetts-based university.

The Spiderman: Homecoming cast was seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt over a pair of jeans and complemented his look with a pair of white sneakers.

