Beverly Afaglo has gone wild and angry with Ghanaians over a 'bragging' video of hers that went viral

She said she is not a mad person to have ranted in the video for nothing

Beverly said she is also not homeless and would not depend on donations to live

She has deleted the video perhaps after fans criticised her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Embattled Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has angrily slammed Ghanaians for criticising her over a ‘bragging’ video that went viral.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Beverly went berserk and said she is not mad to have made those statements in the made in the video.

According to her, she recorded the video to address rumours that she was flying frequently to London to meet a new man who has been sponsoring her.

Beverly Afaglo. Photo credit: @beverlyafaglo/Instagram

She said others rumoured that she had left her husband, Choirmaster, for that London man because of money.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Beverly said it was based on these rumours that she recorded the video to say that she was not broke and could afford anything she wants.

She added that she is not homeless and has lots of tenants she takes rent from.

“I am not mad; I am not homeless. I never said I am rich, I only said that I am not broke and truly, I can never be broke,” Beverly shouted in the video.

According to Beverly, her management decided to roll out the Mobile Money numbers because it was inundated with calls from the public to support.

She said it was Yvonne's sole idea to create the Go Fund Me account on her behalf.

All these initiatives, she said, her husband kicked against because he knows how "evil the internet is"

Source: Yen News