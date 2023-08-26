Actor Lil Win, in a video, stormed the streets of Kumasi in a luxurious Porche ahead of his Mr President Health Walk to promote his movie Mr President

The actor pulled a large crowd as his convoy made its way through the streets of the town and had admirers cheering

Lil Win stood through the vehicle's sunroof and waved at the cheering folks who were elated to see him

Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win created a stir in Kumasi as he took to the streets in a lavish Porsche, gearing up for his upcoming Mr. President Health Walk event aimed at promoting his latest movie, Mr. President.

The streets were filled with excitement as the actor's convoy made its way through the town, drawing the attention of a large and excited crowd.

The actor's presence was spectacular as his luxury Porsche, rolled through the streets. The buzz around the event had already reached fever pitch, and Lil Win's grand entrance only added to the anticipation.

As the convoy manoeuvred through the town, onlookers and fans flocked to the streets, cheering the actor on. In the video, Lil Win could be seen standing through the sunroof of the Porsche, waving enthusiastically to his admirers, who cheered and applauded.

The Mr. President Health Walk event, a creative promotion strategy for Lil Win's new movie, aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle while generating interest in the film.

Lil Win wins hearts

iam_ohemaa_esther said:

His sense of humor is always hilarious . Much love

malik_mohammed22 commented:

Health walk u go wear suits Eeii Ama Ghana

lizzyaddai reacted:

Hahahaha I Like Him Very Much, He is The Best

Lil Win performs at KNUST

In another story, Lil Win visited the KNUST campus' Republic Hall and decided to thrill students with a performance of his hit songs, but the response was subpar.

The actor stood in the forecourt of the hall and performed his hit song Mama Boss Papa, but the students did not seem enthused as they watched on from their balcony.

Lil Win sang energetically, but whenever he held the mic in the air for the students to respond by singing the lyrics, there was hardly any feedback.

