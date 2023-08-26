Actor Lil Win visited the KNUST campus' Republic Hall and decided to thrill students with a performance of his hit songs, but the response was subpar

The actor stood in the forecourt of the hall and performed his hit song Mama Boss Papa, but the students did not seem enthused as they watched on from their balcony

Lil Win sang energetically, but whenever he held the mic in the air for the students to respond by singing the lyrics, there was hardly any feedback

Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win, who dabbles as a musician, paid a visit to the KNUST campus's Republic Hall, aiming to delight students with a live performance of his well-known songs. However, the response to his performance turned out to be less enthusiastic than expected.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win at KNUST

Taking centre stage in the forecourt of the hall, Lil Win kicked off his performance with his hit track Mama Boss Papa. Despite his energetic delivery, the students observing from their balconies seemed to lack excitement.

Lil Win sang his heart out, pouring his energy into the lyrics. At certain points during his performance, he raised the microphone high, signalling the students to join in by singing along to the chorus of the song. Unfortunately, the desired feedback from the audience was notably absent.

The balcony, where the KNUST students had gathered, seemed to remain relatively dull throughout the performance. They only held their phones and took videos of Lil Win.

While Lil Win's effort to connect with the young crowd was evident, the dull reaction suggests that the students might not have been fully engaged or connected with the performance. Some social media users said University students do not relate well with Lil Win's style of music.

Netizens react to Lil Win's performance

Cribow Blinks said:

university they will not mind u

Rose_lyn commented:

Charley see how dem dey look at him

Nana Owusu Sarkcess reacted:

the students no force kraaa,give him fans small eerh

