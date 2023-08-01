Lil Win, in an Instagram post, revealed the official release date of his much-anticipated movie Mr President

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, Lil Win, sent waves of excitement through social media as he revealed the official release date of his highly anticipated movie, Mr President.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win playing the role of a president Photo Source: officiallilwin

In a recent Instagram post, the talented entertainer announced that the film will premiere on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the prestigious Royal View Cinema in Kumasi.

The announcement came as a delightful surprise to fans who have been eagerly awaiting the release of Mr President. The movie promises to deliver a perfect blend of humour, drama, social commentary, and Lil Win's exceptional acting prowess.

Accompanying the release date reveal, Lil Win treated his fans by sharing a short but captivating movie trailer. The trailer quickly captured the attention and imagination of viewers, leaving them with a strong desire to witness the full story on the big screen.

The short clip showed Lil Win playing the role of a president, an unconventional role for him as he is typically known for playing the roles of an old man or gateman in most of his movies.

Lil Win excites many with movie release

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

maxideleon_gh said:

Kaish I want to watch this movie

kwesivybes_music reacted:

Mr. President ❤️

kwesivybes_music commented again:

Can’t wait!!❤️

When John Mahama surprised Lil Win on set

In a related story, John Mahama, the former president of Ghana, surprised Kumawood actor and movie producer Lil Win on his movie set.

The NDC flagbearer visited Lil Win to throw his weight behind him for his upcoming movie Mr President.

The comic actor and some Ghanaians reacted to the humble personality of Mahama, hailing him for supporting the actor and the movie industry.

