Lil Win has shared the reason why he intends to run for the Afigya Kwabere South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti

The actor said it was not just his decision but the decision of multiple chiefs and influential people in the area who feel he is the best candidate

According to Lil Win, he did not want to venture into politics, but the chiefs in the area pleaded with him to run as an independent candidate

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular actor and entertainer Lil Win has revealed the driving force behind his decision to contest for the Afigya Kwabere South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region. The talented star clarified that his choice to enter the political arena was not solely his, but also endorsed by several local chiefs and influential figures within the region.

Ghanian Actor Lil Win standig with John Mahama and Bawumia Photo Source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Lil Win shared that his initial inclination was not towards a political career, but a number of voices from the community prompted him to consider running for the position. The actor said a number of influential chiefs and esteemed individuals from the Afigya Kwabere South constituency expressed their confidence in his ability to represent their interests and address community needs effectively.

Citing his track record of contributions and positive impact within the area's various communities, Lil Win explained that these actions had gained him the attention and trust of the local populace. He said this was one of the reasons the chiefs chose him.

Ghanaians advise Lil Win

Many folks felt it was not a good idea for Lil Win to venture into politics and advised him.

HIGHEST said:

If you don’t know ask Kwame Jokoto and thank me later

isaackfosu761 commented:

Kwadjo don't try please because they will bring you down, Ghana y3mp3 adepa

koranchieemmanuella said:

keep the good work up big bro and we dey your back

Ghanaians reactions to Lil Win's decision to contest

In another story, Lil Win has expressed his interest in contesting for the Efigya Kwabre Parliamentary seat and it sparked reactions

The actor, in an interview on Okay FM, announced his intent and passionately stated his intentions for the people of Efigya Kwabre

Lil Win said there were many things that the people lacked, adding that being a leader for the people was not just about money, but also about showing care

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh