Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan led a chorus of praise for Mohammed Kudus after scoring his first West Ham United goal.

Kudus’ first goal for the London club was an 89th-minute equaliser against Newcastle United, which was struck cleanly from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

In a tweet, Gyan said Kudus was on the way to becoming world class.

"I have seen some big changes in Kudus play. He is beginning to understand how to move into spaces to receive the ball and releasing the ball at the right time. If he continues like this consistently, he will be a world class player.

YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan applauded Kudus in a recent Ghana game.

He called Kudus as the team's star player in a statement on Twitter.

Asamoah Gyan's statement sparked debate on social media.

