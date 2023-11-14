Madam Ophelia, the lead singer of the Sunyani Melody Band, has shared how she manages to sing contemporary hiplife and afrobeats songs

Madam Ophelia, the lead singer of the Sunyani Melody Band, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, opened up about her journey into singing contemporary hiplife and afrobeats songs at live band events. Despite facing challenges due to a limited educational background, the viral sensation credits her success to a higher power.

Madam Ophelia, who has captured the hearts of many with her renditions of popular songs by artistes like Black Sherif, Kizz Daniel, Kidi and Sarkodie, believes that divine intervention plays a crucial role in her ability to perform their songs. She said:

I may not have had much education, but I believe it's God who helps me sing the way I do. He's been my guiding force, I don't sit down to learn the lyrics but I am able to perform the songs

The singer's rise to fame began when videos of her impressive performances circulated widely on the internet. She has quickly become known for her unique ability to infuse a unique old-school live band vibe into contemporary hits.

Madam Ophelia has become an internet sensation, attracting praise from fans and many musicians. The likes of Black Sherif and Sarkodie have shared her videos on their social media platform.

